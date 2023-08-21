Addison (concussion) is at Monday's practice in a no-contact jersey, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
It's a step forward after coach Kevin O'Connell revealed last Wednesday that Addison had entered concussion protocol. The rookie is still in the protocol but at least has made enough progress to participate in a light practice. Addison caught one pass for 22 yards in Minnesota's preseason opener, and regardless of whether or not that ends up being his final appearance in August, he's well on his way to playing Week 1 at Tampa Bay (Sept. 10).
