Addison (hamstring) will work out pregame before the Vikings make a call on his availability for Sunday's contest in New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Addison tended to hamstring soreness this week that didn't allow him to practice Wednesday before he logged a pair of limited sessions to cap Week 5 prep. Both he and fellow WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) entered the weekend listed as questionable, and the statuses of both players will be determined by how each one looks on the field beforehand. Addison's status will become known approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.