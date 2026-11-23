Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Addison is "progressing really well" in his recovery from thumb surgery, though the wide receiver isn't expected to be available in Week 12 versus the Falcons, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Addison injured his thumb during a Week 10 practice and was sidelined for the Vikings' Nov. 15 win over the Packers before undergoing surgery this past week. He remained out for Sunday's 35-10 loss to the 49ers and looks headed for a third straight absence this weekend, but Addison avoided placement on injured reserve and could have a realistic chance at returning to action in Week 13. Jauan Jennings and Tai Felton are likely to be the main beneficiaries from playing-time standpoints while Addison is unavailable.