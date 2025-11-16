Addison caught two of seven targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Bears.

Addison was almost the hero after a quiet 59 minutes, as his 15-yard touchdown catch with 50 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter tied the game, and Minnesota took a 17-16 lead with the ensuing PAT. The Bears answered with a game-winning field goal to drop the Vikings to 4-6. Addison has caught just five of 18 targets from struggling quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota's last two games ahead of a Week 12 road game against the Packers.