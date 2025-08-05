The NFL announced Tuesday that Addison has been suspended the first three games of the 2025 regular season for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Addison's suspension relates to a 2024 DUI citation which he resolved legally in July, receiving a fine and probation. The third-year pro will now need to wait until Week 4 against the Steelers on Sept. 28 to make his regular-season debut, though he'll remain eligible to participate in team training camp activities, as well as preseason contests. Addison's position in 2025 fantasy drafts figures to take a hit with his suspension now official, though the three-game penalty is in line with the NFL's general response for such violations of the Substances of Abuse Policy. While Addison will resume operating as Minnesota's clear No. 2 receiver behind Justin Jefferson (hamstring), who is currently not practicing, once back in the lineup Week 4, there are real uncertainties about his path to consistent target involvement. In addition to a possible slow start after his suspension, Addison faces competition from both Jefferson and TE T.J. Hockenson (now further removed from the ACL tear that hampered him early in 2024), plus the potential for inconsistency from second-year QB J.J. McCarthy.