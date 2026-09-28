Addison hauled in five of nine targets for 90 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-16 victory at Tampa Bay.

Serving as the Vikings' de facto No. 1 wide receiver after Justin Jefferson (ankle) exited in the first half and didn't return, Addison parlayed the opportunity into his productive performance of the young campaign. In particular, Addison connected with QB Kyler Murray for a 41-yard TD (his first of the season) with less than five minutes left in the second quarter. Head coach Kevin O'Connell told Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune afterward that Minnesota isn't too worried about Jefferson's health concern, so even if he's able to suit up next Sunday versus the Dolphins, Addison could hold more sway in the offense if Jefferson isn't 100 percent.