Addison (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The rookie wideout had his practice reps capped for the second day in a row on account of an ankle issue, but if he's able to upgrade to full participation Friday, it would likely clear up any concern fantasy managers have about his availability for Sunday's game against the Bears. Assuming Addison is cleared to suit up this weekend, he could be in line for a pronounced role in the Minnesota passing attack along with tight end T.J. Hockenson and fellow wideouts K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell while the Vikings look to replace star receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and his 10.6 targets per game.