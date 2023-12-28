Addison (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

After being held out of Wednesday's walkthrough, Addison was able to handle some on-field work one day later as he looks to miss no game action due to the ankle sprain that he suffered this past Sunday against the Lions. Coach Kevin O'Connell called Addison "day-to-day" on Tuesday, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, but it remains to be seen if the rookie first-round pick will sidestep a designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Packers. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not that's the case for Addison.