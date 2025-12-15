Addison brought in both of his targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.

Addison made his mark on Sunday Night Football when he took a deep pass from QB J.J. McCarthy 58 yards down the field in the second quarter of the win over Dallas. This was a great sign for fantasy managers after the wideout was dealing with a minor Achilles injury during the practice week. The 66 yards marked Addison's highest receiving total since Week 7, highlighting a potential return to form as McCarthy's play improves down the stretch. A soft matchup against the Giants' secondary next Sunday should help Addison generate value as a flex option in Week 16.