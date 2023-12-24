Addison (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
He'll remained sidelined for the entire second half of the Week 16 contest after sustaining the ankle injury during the return of a Lions interception with just under three minutes remaining in the second quarter. Addison finishes the day with one catch for two yards on three targets.
