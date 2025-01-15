Addison finished the 2024 regular season with 63 catches on 99 targets for 875 yards and nine touchdowns while adding three carries for 20 yards and an additional score.

On a per-game basis, Addison's production was nearly identical in comparison to his rookie campaign -- he played in two fewer games in 2024 and finished with seven less catches, 36 fewer yards and one less receiving touchdown. The 2023 first-round pick had the biggest game of his career in Week 14 against Atlanta with eight catches for 133 yards and three TDs, though it also bears mentioning that he was quiet in the Vikings' biggest games, gaining zero yards on his lone catch in Week 18 against Detroit and reeling in just three of eight targets for 29 yards in the team's wild-card loss to the Rams. Addison nonetheless has proven to be a very productive No. 2 wideout behind star receiver Justin Jefferson, and Addison is set to continue in that role next season in what will be the third year of his rookie contract. It remains to be seen who will be throwing the ball to him, however, as this year's starting QB, Sam Darnold, is heading into unrestricted free agency. If Darnold departs, Minnesota could turn to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy (knee) under center next year.