Addison secured three of five targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 34-28 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

The rookie was able to leverage his speed to score his second touchdown in as many career games, streaking downfield on a post for a 62-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter to answer the Eagles' DeVonta Smith's 63-yard scoring grab less than two minutes prior. Addison has wasted no time flashing his big-play ability, already having leveraged seven catches into 133 yards through his first pair of contests. While Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson certainly represent formidable competition for targets, Addison looks set to command his fair share of Kirk Cousins' attention in Minnesota's pass-heavy offense due to his downfield prowess.