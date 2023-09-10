Addison brought in four of six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie first-round pick managed to make some noise right from the onset of his pro career, hauling in a 39-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter for Minnesota's first points of the season. Addison finished second on the Vikings in receiving yardage behind his prolific fellow starting wideout Justin Jefferson while checking in third in targets behind him and T.J. Hockenson. Addison will aim to build on a strong debut during a tough Week 2 road matchup against the Eagles on Thursday night and attempt to build on the defensive attention sure to come his aforementioned pair of fellow pass catchers' way.