Addison brought in nine of 12 targets for 128 yards in the Vikings' 28-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Addison led the Vikings across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets with figures that also all qualified as season highs. The third-year pro's longest catch went for 34 yards, so he consistently was able to record significant gains during the high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. Addison has displayed excellent chemistry with fill-in quarterback Carson Wentz after the wide receiver's suspension-delayed start to the season, and he's likely to continue working with him in a Thursday night Week 8 road matchup against the Chargers since J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to return with the short turnaround.