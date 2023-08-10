Addison will play in Thursday's preseason contest at Seattle, head coach Kevin O'Connell told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
It's not clear how many snaps he'll play, but he'll get his first game action as a professional. K.J. Osborn is listed as the No. 2 wide receiver ahead of Addison on Minnesota's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. However, Addison has looked sharp in camp so far with good chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins, so he's still the favorite to emerge as the No. 2 wide receiver with a significant role.
