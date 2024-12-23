Addison had five receptions on eight targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.

Addison's fantasy performance was overshadowed by Justin Jefferson's massive 10-144-2 receiving line Sunday, but the former still produced worthwhile numbers for all intents and purposes. The 22-year-old Addison upped his cumulative production to 56-806-8 in 13 games played this season, providing a solid No. 2 option for quarterback Sam Darnold in Minnesota's potent offense. Addison should be in the starting conversation in most fantasy formats ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Green Bay.