Addison exited Sunday's game against the Lions due to an ankle injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Addison visited the sideline tent after quarterback Nick Mullens' second interception of the game, when the rookie was the intended receiver. If Addison is unable to return, he'll finish Week 16 with one catch (on three targets) for two yards. K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell are poised for more work alongside Justin Jefferson during Addison's absence.