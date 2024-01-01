Addison (ankle) had three receptions on five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers.

Addison's status for Sunday Night Football was in question earlier in the week when the wideout left last week's loss to the Lions with an ankle injury. The 21-year-old was able to suit up after a couple of limited practice sessions and escaped the blowout loss no worse for wear. Addison will get another week to inch closer to full health ahead of the rematch with Detroit in Week 18.