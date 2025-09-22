Addison's suspension has been lifted by the NFL, which paves the way for the wideout to be available for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Addison was suspended for the first three games of the 2025 regular season for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy, but the 2023 first-rounder is now poised to return to action this weekend against the Steelers. The wideout is thus on track to resume practicing this week and should have an immediate opportunity to reclaim his key role in a Minnesota WR corps led by Justin Jefferson. Addison's looming return figures to impact the fantasy upside of Jalen Nailor and Adam Thielen, but will provide a boost to a passing attack that was helmed by QB Carson Wentz in Week 3 and likely will be for at least another week. In 15 regular-season games last year, Addison logged a 63-875-9 receiving line on 99 targets.