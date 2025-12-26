Addison failed to catch his only target but took his only carry 65 yards for a touchdown in the Vikings' 23-10 win over the Lions on Christmas Day.

Rookie quarterback Max Brosmer got the start but threw for only 51 yards, suppressing the production of all the Vikings' pass-catchers. Addison was able to salvage his day with his second career rushing TD, as he went the distance on a jet sweep in the fourth quarter -- putting the game away right after Detroit had closed to within a field goal. Addison will end up with career-worst receiving numbers in 2025 due to Minnesota's QB issues, but he'll get one more chance to make an impact in Week 18 against the Packers.