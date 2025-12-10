Addison was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to an Achilles injury, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Since making his season debut Week 4 following a three-game suspension to begin the campaign, Addison was on point with an 18-283-1 line on 26 targets in his first three appearances. Since then uneven QB play for the Vikings has impacted all members of the offense, with Addison managing just a 19-227-2 line on 44 targets over the last 10 contests. Now with a health concern in tow, his status will be one to watch as the week goes on to see if he may be in danger of missing Sunday's road matchup with the Cowboys.