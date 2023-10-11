Addison was limited in practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The Vikings are already down their top wide receiver Justin Jefferson due to a hamstring injury that isn't believed to be season ending. But Jefferson's placement on injured reserve Wednesday opened the gates for Addison to step into a major role in the offense. Those plans have taken a slight hit with Addison's appearance on the first practice report of Week 6 prep, but he at least has a pair of chances to prove his health before Minnesota potentially clears up his status ahead of Sunday's game in Chicago. Through (mostly) five games working behind Jefferson and K.J. Osborn this season, Addison still put up a 19-249-3 line on 29 targets.