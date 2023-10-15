Addison secured three of five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Addison served as the de facto No. 1 receiver in Justin Jefferson's (IR-hamstring) absence, but he made much less of an impact than what fantasy managers might have expected coming in. Nevertheless, Addison finished tied with K.J. Osborn for the team lead in targets among wide receivers, and his 10-yard touchdown grab with 12 seconds remaining in the first half made it a serviceable fantasy day overall. Addison has now scored in back-to-back games and in four of his first six career contests overall, but he and the rest of the offense face a tough matchup in a Week 7 Monday night home matchup against the 49ers on Oct. 23.