Addison recorded five receptions on seven targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Falcons.

Addison struggled to get going with either Joshua Dobbs or Jaren Hall (concussion) under center. He did make timely catches, including a 13-yard catch just before halftime to set up a touchdown for the Vikings as well as a 24-yard reception to get into Falcons territory on the game-winning touchdown drive. Addison's streak of four consecutive contests finding the end zone came to a close, but he'll maintain a significant role in the offense -- particularly as long as Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is sidelined.