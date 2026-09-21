Addison caught two of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bears.

Addison was able to secure his first two catches of the season. There was consistent rain throughout the entire contest, making it incredibly difficult for either side to get into any sort of groove through the air, but Addison's five targets were second only to Justin Jefferson (6) on the Vikings. The team will travel to Tampa Bay in Week 3, and it's possible that the offense could get a boost with quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) on track to return.