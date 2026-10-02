Addison will serve as the Vikings' top wide receiver against the Dolphins on Sunday due to the absence of Justin Jefferson (ankle), Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Jefferson injured his ankle during the first half of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Buccaneers. That allowed Addison to take over as the WR1, and he finished that game with five catches (on nine targets) for 90 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins have been a top-5 defense against wide receivers this season, but Addison should still see a healthy amount of targets from Kyler Murray in Jefferson's absence, with Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton and tight end T.J. Hockenson also in the mix for more passes.