Addison (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

A late addition to the Week 10 injury report, Addison took a questionable tag into Sunday after sustaining the thumb injury during Friday's practice. After Addison went through a pregame workout, the Vikings opted to hold him out for Sunday's contest while the thumb issue was seemingly inhibiting him while catching the football. With Addison and top tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) both sidelined, trade-deadline pickup Kirk Cousins won't have many weapons to work with beyond No. 1 wideout Justin Jefferson in his first start for Minnesota since 2023.