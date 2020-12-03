site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Jordan Brailford: Given green light
RotoWire Staff
Brailford (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Brailford has been given the all clear, meaning he's available to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Jaguars. The 25-year-old defensive end will slot in as a reserve if he indeed plays this week.
