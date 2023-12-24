Hicks (shin) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
The starting inside linebacker practiced fully all week but was still questionable after being activated from injured reserve Saturday. The ninth-year veteran will now play in his first game since Week 10. Hicks has been his usual productive self in 2023, with 87 tackles, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.
