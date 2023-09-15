Hicks (lower leg) has returned to Thursday night's game against the Eagles, Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site reports.
Hicks exited in the first half after hurting his leg, but he's since made his way back into the contest. The veteran linebacker will look to build upon a big stat line that included eight tackles, including one for a loss, prior to halftime.
