Hicks (shin) isn't listed on Friday's injury report ahead of Sunday's home game against the Chargers.
Hicks was limited in practice Thursday, but the injury wasn't significant enough to impact his availability. The linebacker will look to add to his season total of 14 tackles against a Los Angeles offense that could be without elusive running back Austin Ekeler (ankle).
