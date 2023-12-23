Hicks (shin) was activated to the Vikings' 53-man roster Saturday.

Hicks had been on injured reserve since Week 10, but it now seems as if he's been able to move past his shin issue. Even though the 31-year-old was activated off IR, he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's affair, and if he's unable to suit up, expect Troy Dye to see increased work in Minnesota's linebacker corps.