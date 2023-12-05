Defensive coordinator Brian Flores told reporters Tuesday that there's some optimism that Hicks (shin) could return before the end of the regular season, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

The Vikings' top inside linebacker was placed on injured reserve in mid-November after suffering a shin injury during Week 10's win over the Saints. Hicks had been having one of the best seasons of his long career, as he was averaging 8.7 stops per game over Minnesota's first 10 outings, which would be his best output since 2019. The 31-year-old has missed the Vikings' last two games, and if he's able to return to the field at some point this season, the earliest he can suit up would be Week 16.