Hicks recorded six tackles (five solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 28-24 loss versus the Chargers.

The highlight of an already-fine day for Hicks came in the middle of the second quarter, when he was able to punch the football out of Joshua Palmer's arms after a short completion and then fall on it to give Minnesota possession near midfield in a 7-7 game. He's on pace for his fifth consecutive 100-tackle season going into a Week 4 matchup at Carolina.