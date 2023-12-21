Hicks (shin) was estimated as a full participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Hicks is still on IR, but he was designated to return Tuesday. The veteran linebacker hasn't played since Week 10, but he said Tuesday that he feels 100 percent healthy and wants to suit up Sunday against Detroit, per Mark Craig of the Star Tribune. That seems to be a possibility, though the Vikings will no doubt want to ensure that Hicks is fully recovered before activating him off IR and opening a spot on the active roster.