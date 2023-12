Hicks (shin) was designated to return from injured reserve by the Vikings on Tuesday, Lindsey Young of the team's official website reports.

Hicks will now officially open his 21-day practice window in which the team can activate him from injured reserve at any point, potentially as soon as Sunday's matchup with the Lions. The linebacker has been out since Week 10 and he is itching to get back out on the field according to Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.