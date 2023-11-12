Hicks (shin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Hicks appeared to have sustained the injury in the first quarter. He checked back into the game before exiting for a second time. Nick Vigil is set to get an uptick in defensive snaps for as long as Hicks remains out.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Records eight tackles in win•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Makes double-digit tackles again•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Scores TD on fumble return•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Registers 10 tackles in loss•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Piles up tackles•