Hicks is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against Philadelphia due to a lower leg injury.
Hicks headed to the locker room in the first half, and it's not certain that he'll be able to return. Before his departure, he racked up eight tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss. Brian Assamoah and/or Troy Dye should see more work if Hicks remains sidelined.
