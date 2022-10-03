Hicks registered seven tackles (four solo) during the Vikings' 28-25 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Hicks has had a somewhat inconsistent start to the 2022 season, as he's recorded double-digit tackles in two of the first four games of the season while being held to just three tackles in Week 2. However, he had the second-highest tackle mark on the team during Sunday's narrow win and has now logged 37 tackles (26 solo), including a sack, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble this year.