Hicks had 11 tackles (eight solo) and one tackle for loss in Thursday's 34-28 loss to the Eagles.
Despite missing part of the game due to a lower leg injury, Hicks was one of three Vikings to rack up double-digit tackles. Minnesota's defense spent most of the game on the field due to its inability to slow down Philadelphia's ground game, as the Eagles finished with 259 rushing yards. With 14 tackles through two games, Hicks is on pace to top 100 tackles for a fifth consecutive season.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Back in action Thursday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Exits with leg injury•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Three tackles in season opener•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Restructures contract with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Big stats in first year with Vikes•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Tallies 10 stops in Week 16•