Hicks (shin) will be designated to return from injured reserve this week, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Once Hicks is designated to return from IR, he'll have his 21-day window to practice with the team opened before he needs to be moved to the active roster. This could lead to him returning as soon as Sunday against the Lions, but the Texas product may need more time than that before he returns to play. His practice status beginning Wednesday, assuming he does have his practice window opened then, will be worth monitoring to get a better idea of his potential availability for Week 16.