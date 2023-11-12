Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints that Hicks sustained a lower leg contusion, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hicks left the game in the first quarter but was able to return and finished with seven tackles (three solo). His participation in practice in the upcoming week will indicate Hick's availability for Week 11 against the Broncos, but the fact he was able to return to Sunday's game bodes well for his chances.