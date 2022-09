Hicks led the Vikings with 14 tackles (nine solo) and added a sack in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers.

Minnesota's defense excelled as a unit in this impressive Week 1 performance, but Hicks was especially effective on an individual level. In addition to leading the team in tackles in his Vikings debut, Hicks also forced an Aaron Rodgers fumble on a sack to end Green Bay's first possession of the second half.