Hicks (shin) was limited in Thursday's practice.
Hicks has started both games to date, playing 95 percent of the defensive snaps and registering 14 tackles. The limited participation tentatively puts him on track to play Sunday versus the Chargers.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Totals 11 tackles on TNF•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Back in action Thursday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Exits with leg injury•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Three tackles in season opener•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Restructures contract with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Big stats in first year with Vikes•