Hicks totaled 107 tackles (61 solo), a sack, five passes defended, an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown during the 2023 regular season.
Hicks crossed the century mark in total tackles for the fifth straight season, despite missing four games with a shin injury that involved a stint on injured reserve. The 31-year-old is set to be a free agent this offseason after two seasons in Minnesota.
