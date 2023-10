Hicks notched 10 tackles (five solo), one interception, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 19-13 win over the Bears.

Hicks kept busy all over the field during Sunday's divisional victory, recording his fourth game with double-digit tackles across six appearances this season. He will be counted on to continue performing at a high level for Minnesota's matchup against a run-heavy 49ers team in Week 7.