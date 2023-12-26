Hicks had nine total tackles, a pass defensed and a QB hit in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Hicks started at middle linebacker and played on all of the defense's 79 snaps. It was a remarkable turnaround after he suffered a shin injury -- one that was subsequently further diagnosed as compartment syndrome -- during Minnesota's Week 11 win over the Saints.
