Hicks will not practice Thursday while dealing with a non-COVID illness, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hicks will now miss his second-straight practice of Vikings training camp, though the move is primarily precautionary according to Tomasson. The 30-year-old veteran collected 116 tackles and four sacks while playing with the Cardinals last season, and he figures to step into a starting role alongside Eric Kendricks with Minnesota. Hicks' absence to start training camp should provide additional reps for inside linebackers Blake Lynch and rookie Brian Asamoah.