Hicks (shin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

The 31-year-old linebacker was able to log a full week of practice, but he must be activated off injured reserve in order to play Sunday. According to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Hicks told reporters that his leg is feeling great, and it's very likely that he's able to return to the field at some point this season. If Hicks is unable to suit up in Week 16, expect Troy Dye to serve as the Vikings' top right inside linebacker.