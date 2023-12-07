Hicks (shin) told reporters Thursday that he's optimistic about returning late in the Vikings' season, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Hicks suffered a shin injury that was later determined to be compartment syndrome during Minnesota's Week 11 win over the Saints, and he's been on injured reserve for the team's last two games. The veteran linebacker affirmed the comments that defensive coordinator Brian Flores made Tuesday, telling reporters that Hicks has a shot to return before the end of the season. Hicks must remain on IR for at least two more weeks before he can assume the Vikings' top inside linebacker duties once again.